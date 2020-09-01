Highway 12 Bridge in Niobrara is complete

It was March of 2019 that the Mormon Canal bridge was washed away in what would be remembered as one of the worst floods in Siouxland history.

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) – It was March of 2019 that the Mormon Canal Bridge was washed away in what would be remembered as one of the worst floods in Siouxland history.

“When the Spencer Dam came through, it took away this bridge and that is an amazing site if you have seen it. The whole cement bridge and I think its nine tons ended up over there in those trees,” said Esther Nielsen, the village clerk at the time of the flooding.

Until a temporary, one-lane bridge was built in August of 2019, those who once lived 5 minutes from Niobrara had to drive an hour to get there.

“We were very, very busy, having special meetings just trying to get a way across the river. You know, one guy bought a motorboat, a boat with a motor that worked on top of the water, so he could get to work in South Dakota,” said Nielsen.

Now, the bridge is complete.

“This is a big deal. This bridge, it’s important for Nebraska, it’s important for Niobrara, it’s important for letting people get back to a more normal life, and it really is a celebration of a great team effort,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“It’s been 18 months that we have been working this, and today we are celebrating getting it open and getting traffic moving again on Highway 12,” said Kevin Domogalla with Nebraska DOT.

Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts says there is now only one bridge damaged from last year’s flooding left to repair.

“We made it was hard economically for our business owners especially, and they have all survived,” said Nielsen.