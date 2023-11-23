DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Sioux County.

According to a release from the Department of Agriculture, a flock of commercial layer chickens tested positive for HPAI.

This is the 11th reported case reported in Iowa since the beginning of November and the 17th case this year, according to information provided by the Department of Agriculture.

The CDC says that HPAI does not present any sort of public health concerns and it remains safe to eat poultry products.

Additionally, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for the Sioux County case. The proclamation will allow state resources to assist with the tracking, monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection.

Signs of HPAI may include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs.

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite.

Decrease in egg production.

Soft, thin-shelled, and/or misshapen eggs.

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks.

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs.

Difficulty breathing.

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose).

Stumbling and/or falling down.

Diarrhea.

If you believe your flock may be affected by HPAI you should report the possible case to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305.