(Stacker) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Sioux City, the annual mean wage is $47,480 or 18.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $275,360. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Sioux City metro area

#50. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $74,540

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#49. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $74,820

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#48. Loan officers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $75,130

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#47. Dental hygienists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $75,350

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#46. Network and computer systems administrators

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $77,160

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

You may also like: Where people in Sioux City are moving to most

#45. Mechanical engineers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $78,780

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#44. Architects, except landscape and naval

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $79,950

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#43. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $80,300

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 426,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)

#42. Occupational therapists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $81,560

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 127,830

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)

#41. Financial examiners

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $81,810

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Sioux City

#40. Physical therapists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $82,720

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#39. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#38. Computer systems analysts

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $84,640

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#37. Education administrators, postsecondary

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $84,960

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#36. Civil engineers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $85,570

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Sioux City that don’t require a college degree

#35. Management analysts

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $86,000

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#34. Project management specialists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $86,280

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#33. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $89,220

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#32. Medical and health services managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $90,480

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#31. General and operations managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $90,490

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sioux City metro area

#30. Construction managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $90,920

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#29. Facilities managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $91,430

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#28. Software developers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $93,490

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#27. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $95,210

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#26. Veterinarians

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $95,770

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Sioux City

#25. Information security analysts

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $96,090

– #115 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $97,970

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#23. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $99,850

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#22. Industrial engineers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $101,670

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#21. Administrative services managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $101,990

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Sioux City that require a graduate degree

#20. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $106,210

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#19. Human resources managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $107,690

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#18. Physician assistants

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $111,390

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#17. Personal financial advisors

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $112,280

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#16. Industrial production managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $112,750

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Sioux City metro area

#15. Financial managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $115,150

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#14. Computer network architects

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $123,740

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#13. Pharmacists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $124,400

– #252 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#11. Commercial pilots

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $124,680

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

You may also like: How Sioux City feels about climate change

#10. Purchasing managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $128,150

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#9. Sales managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $130,600

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#8. Lawyers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $131,430

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#7. Nurse practitioners

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $132,350

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $132,920

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Sioux City metro area

#5. Marketing managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $134,930

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#4. Dentists, general

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $168,030

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

#3. Nurse anesthetists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $179,040

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

#2. Chief executives

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $192,700

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

#1. Family medicine physicians

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $275,360

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Sioux City