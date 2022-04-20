(Stacker) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Sioux City, the annual mean wage is $47,480 or 18.5% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $275,360. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $74,540
– #174 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#49. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $74,820
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#48. Loan officers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $75,130
– #182 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#47. Dental hygienists
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $75,350
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,360
– Employment: 207,190
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
#46. Network and computer systems administrators
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $77,160
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#45. Mechanical engineers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $78,780
– #306 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#44. Architects, except landscape and naval
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $79,950
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#43. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $80,300
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 426,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($154,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,290)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($121,180)
#42. Occupational therapists
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $81,560
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,470
– Employment: 127,830
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,210)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($113,190)
#41. Financial examiners
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $81,810
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#40. Physical therapists
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $82,720
– #340 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#39. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $83,740
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#38. Computer systems analysts
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $84,640
– #237 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#37. Education administrators, postsecondary
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $84,960
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#36. Civil engineers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $85,570
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#35. Management analysts
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $86,000
– #204 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#34. Project management specialists
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $86,280
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#33. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $89,220
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#32. Medical and health services managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $90,480
– #370 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#31. General and operations managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $90,490
– #303 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#30. Construction managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $90,920
– #265 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#29. Facilities managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $91,430
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
#28. Software developers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $93,490
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#27. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $95,210
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#26. Veterinarians
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $95,770
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#25. Information security analysts
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $96,090
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#24. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $97,970
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#23. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $99,850
– #137 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#22. Industrial engineers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $101,670
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#21. Administrative services managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $101,990
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#20. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $106,210
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#19. Human resources managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $107,690
– #241 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#18. Physician assistants
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $111,390
– #209 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#17. Personal financial advisors
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $112,280
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#16. Industrial production managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $112,750
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#15. Financial managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $115,150
– #311 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#14. Computer network architects
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $123,740
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#13. Pharmacists
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $124,090
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $124,400
– #252 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#11. Commercial pilots
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $124,680
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#10. Purchasing managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $128,150
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#9. Sales managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $130,600
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#8. Lawyers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $131,430
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#7. Nurse practitioners
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $132,350
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#6. Architectural and engineering managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $132,920
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#5. Marketing managers
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $134,930
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#4. Dentists, general
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $168,030
– #160 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#3. Nurse anesthetists
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $179,040
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#2. Chief executives
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $192,700
– #176 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#1. Family medicine physicians
Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
– Annual mean salary: $275,360
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
