(STACKER) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Sioux City, IA-NE-SD that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Machinists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $45,990

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,020

– Employment: 333,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

— Monroe, MI ($66,560)

#49. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,080

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,560

– Employment: 149,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#48. Surgical technologists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,420

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– Employment: 109,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,170)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($77,460)

#47. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,450

– #125 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,250

– Employment: 35,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($61,910)

— Bellingham, WA ($61,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,760)

#46. Structural iron and steel workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,890

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,270

– Employment: 68,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($83,340)

#45. Correctional officers and jailers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,900

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,420

– Employment: 392,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#44. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $46,930

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,850

– Employment: 641,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($76,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,880)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,410)

#43. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $47,010

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,810

– Employment: 97,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,560)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,460)

#42. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $47,140

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,650

– Employment: 194,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($64,140)

— Decatur, IL ($60,740)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($58,620)

#41. Advertising sales agents

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $47,210

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,540

– Employment: 96,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#40. Highway maintenance workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,520

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,340

– Employment: 141,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,550)

#39. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,720

– #280 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 261,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#38. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $48,850

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,320

– Employment: 121,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#37. Automotive body and related repairers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $49,450

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– Employment: 137,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#36. Computer user support specialists

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $50,320

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#35. Cargo and freight agents

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $51,070

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,420

– Employment: 85,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($80,300)

— Yakima, WA ($68,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($64,030)

#34. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $51,770

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,340

– Employment: 1,903,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($62,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($62,290)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($61,540)

#33. Firefighters

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $51,810

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,290

– Employment: 317,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,150)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($97,470)

#32. Postal service clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $51,930

– #281 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,210

– Employment: 79,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#31. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $52,020

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,220

– Employment: 367,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($67,140)

#30. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– #418 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,870

– Employment: 466,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#29. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $52,420

– #239 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,280

– Employment: 404,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#28. Postal service mail carriers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $52,780

– #387 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,370

– Employment: 335,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#27. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $53,770

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,250

– Employment: 101,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#26. Industrial machinery mechanics

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $54,020

– #365 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,780

– Employment: 373,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#25. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $54,240

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,270

– Employment: 116,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#24. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,690

– Employment: 356,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)

— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)

#23. Food service managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $55,690

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#22. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $48,570

– Employment: 151,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)

— New Haven, CT ($63,790)

#21. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $56,700

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,380

– Employment: 1,443,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#20. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,140

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#19. Electricians

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,430

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,310

– Employment: 650,580

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#18. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,440

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 417,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#17. Maintenance workers, machinery

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,460

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,570

– Employment: 57,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)

#16. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $57,520

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,350

– Employment: 172,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)

— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)

#15. Millwrights

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $58,380

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– Employment: 39,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)

#14. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $62,790

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,110

– Employment: 1,026,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#13. Insurance sales agents

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $63,770

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,340

– Employment: 422,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#12. Construction and building inspectors

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $65,290

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,480

– Employment: 117,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#11. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $65,430

– #343 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#10. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $66,120

– #260 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $66,350

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $69,890

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#7. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $71,020

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,390

– Employment: 1,242,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#6. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $74,820

– #166 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,270

– Employment: 80,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $83,740

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $89,220

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,320

– Employment: 243,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $95,210

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $99,850

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#1. Commercial pilots

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD

– Annual mean salary: $124,680

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

