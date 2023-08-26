(Stacker) — College isn’t for everyone—despite what today’s youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor’s degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Sioux City that don’t require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Sioux City that don’t require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. Welding, soldering, and brazing machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $48,920

– Median hourly wage: $23.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 100 people (1.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#49. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $48,970

– Median hourly wage: $23.54

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#48. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

– Median annual wage: $49,200

– Median hourly wage: $23.65

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#47. Machinists

– Median annual wage: $49,420

– Median hourly wage: $23.76

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 90 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#46. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

– Median annual wage: $49,610

– Median hourly wage: $23.85

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 260 people (2.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#45. Automotive body and related repairers

– Median annual wage: $49,910

– Median hourly wage: $23.99

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 150 people (1.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#44. Maintenance and repair workers, general

– Median annual wage: $50,210

– Median hourly wage: $24.14

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 990 people (11.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#43. Tree trimmers and pruners

– Median annual wage: $50,300

– Median hourly wage: $24.19

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 30 people (0.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#42. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

– Median annual wage: $50,390

– Median hourly wage: $24.23

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 320 people (3.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#41. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Median annual wage: $50,540

– Median hourly wage: $24.30

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 290 people (3.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#40. Highway maintenance workers

– Median annual wage: $50,700

– Median hourly wage: $24.37

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 230 people (2.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#39. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

– Median annual wage: $50,880

– Median hourly wage: $24.46

– Education required: No formal educational credential

– Total employment: 70 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#38. Crushing, grinding, and polishing machine setters, operators, and tenders

– Median annual wage: $51,540

– Median hourly wage: $24.78

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#37. Cargo and freight agents

– Median annual wage: $51,660

– Median hourly wage: $24.84

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 60 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#36. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

– Median annual wage: $52,460

– Median hourly wage: $25.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 230 people (2.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#35. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $52,660

– Median hourly wage: $25.32

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (2.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#34. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $52,810

– Median hourly wage: $25.39

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#33. Postal service mail carriers

– Median annual wage: $53,410

– Median hourly wage: $25.68

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 210 people (2.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#32. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

– Median annual wage: $53,910

– Median hourly wage: $25.92

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 360 people (4.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#31. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

– Median annual wage: $55,110

– Median hourly wage: $26.49

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 480 people (5.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#30. Firefighters

– Median annual wage: $55,610

– Median hourly wage: $26.74

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 140 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#29. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

– Median annual wage: $56,360

– Median hourly wage: $27.10

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 3,550 people (40.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#28. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $56,400

– Median hourly wage: $27.12

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#27. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

– Median annual wage: $57,680

– Median hourly wage: $27.73

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (2.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#26. Cleaning, washing, and metal pickling equipment operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $57,770

– Median hourly wage: $27.77

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $59,690

– Median hourly wage: $28.70

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 300 people (3.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#24. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

– Median annual wage: $59,970

– Median hourly wage: $28.83

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 260 people (3.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $60,090

– Median hourly wage: $28.89

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 390 people (4.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#22. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $61,060

– Median hourly wage: $29.35

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 470 people (5.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#21. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $61,110

– Median hourly wage: $29.38

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 50 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#20. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $61,940

– Median hourly wage: $29.78

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 180 people (2.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#19. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $62,300

– Median hourly wage: $29.95

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 310 people (3.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#18. Insurance sales agents

– Median annual wage: $62,630

– Median hourly wage: $30.11

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 230 people (2.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#17. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $63,580

– Median hourly wage: $30.57

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#16. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

– Median annual wage: $63,750

– Median hourly wage: $30.65

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. Maintenance workers, machinery

– Median annual wage: $64,930

– Median hourly wage: $31.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 80 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $65,380

– Median hourly wage: $31.44

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 890 people (10.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#13. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

– Median annual wage: $66,410

– Median hourly wage: $31.93

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 110 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#12. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $66,630

– Median hourly wage: $32.03

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 40 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#11. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $67,020

– Median hourly wage: $32.22

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#10. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $67,640

– Median hourly wage: $32.52

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 880 people (10.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $72,400

– Median hourly wage: $34.81

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 440 people (5.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

– Median annual wage: $72,490

– Median hourly wage: $34.85

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 50 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $72,630

– Median hourly wage: $34.92

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 420 people (4.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#6. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $83,920

– Median hourly wage: $40.35

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 120 people (1.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $84,910

– Median hourly wage: $40.82

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 40 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $85,090

– Median hourly wage: $40.91

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (1.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $89,770

– Median hourly wage: $43.16

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 70 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $95,900

– Median hourly wage: $46.11

– Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

– Total employment: 110 people (1.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#1. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $117,200

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Total employment: 30 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

– Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training