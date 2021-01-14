High winds cause semi-truck to tip over in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the snow has started, high winds are already causing issues for South Dakota drivers.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol released a photo of a semi-truck and trailer tipping because of high wind speeds near Harrisburg, South Dakota. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution and check the latest forecasts for travel.

Meteorologists said that there’s been very strong in west and central South Dakota. A high wind gust of 93 mph has been reported in Buffalo the past 12 hours. Expect 70-80 mph wind gusts in Rapid City.

Most of the Interstate 29 corridor is under a Blizzard Warning starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.