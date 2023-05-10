YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Officials say that two people died and one person was left with serious injuries after a high-speed pursuit ended in tragedy.

According to a release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, State Dispatch Radio contacted Yankton Dispatch and informed them of a pursuit after the State Highway Patrol attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The release states that a red Chevy was allegedly traveling west on S.D. Highway 50 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and driving “erratically.”

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office and Yankton Police Department staged at East S.D. Highway 50 near Yankton City Limits. At that time, a red vehicle collided with a semi.

Investigations found that there were three people inside the Chevy, and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

The victims’ names are not being released pending notification to their families, and the investigation is ongoing.

Agencies that assisted in this incident include the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Yankton Fire Department, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, South Dakota DOT, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.