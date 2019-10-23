High-speed internet continues to expand in Dakota Dunes

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Residential and business owners in Dakota Dunes are enjoying a faster internet speed this week. Long Lines Broadband has just upgraded their services to gigabit in the community.

Long Lines said this upgraded system is 100 times faster than an average broadband connection. Local businesses say it’s helping them stay competitive with larger market areas.

“We do business in about 25 states a significant amount of business and our ability to have that bandwidth here has really allowed us to grow,” said Kevin Heiss, the President and CEO of Riverside Technology Inc. (RTI).

Kevin Heiss is the President and CEO of RTI. He says the new gigabit technology is helping his business thrive.

“The bottom line is everyone wants to click on something. and it works right away everyone wants faster and better results. They want access to video files and they want them to come right now,” said Heiss.

His company runs a 24/7 I.T. Department that monitors networks and fights security threats.

“If We happen to have a natural disaster that happens in this area, their data is sent off-site and that bandwidth is going to help us to implement those types of solutions for customers,” said Heiss.

The upgraded technology is not only a good thing for businesses, as people who live in Dakota Dunes will also see improved performance whenever they’re using the internet.

“People will have faster speeds, more compacity to use on our network and the unlimited service offerings we have,” said Long Lines President, CEO Brent Olson.

Over the next few months, Long Lines hopes to bring more Siouxland communities up to speed with gigabit technology.

“Change out a lot of the equipment that’s involved whether that’s at our offices or at customers’ locations, whether it’s their cable modem or the device on the side of the house or it the equipment at our central offices,” said Olsen.

The new high-speed internet connection could soon be available to businesses and homeowners in Sergeant Bluff, Orange City, Onawa, and North Sioux City.