High-ranking American Legion member makes stop in Siouxland

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A high-ranking member of the American Legion made a stop in Siouxland Monday.

James “Bill” Oxford, the American Legion National Commander, visited Legion Post 662 to talk with legion members.

Topics discussed ranged from getting younger veterans to join to COVID restricting members from coming together and forcing some posts to dissolve, which Oxford said is vital to some.

“Legionnaires and Veterans share the same voice, they share a similar story. So as we are able to get those folks together, it contributes to the mental health of all concerned. It just gives you a place to go and people recognize the sacrifices you made and the things you did for your country.” said Oxford.

Oxford will be touring Iowa throughout the week as part of the 55 departments that the national commander visits during their term.