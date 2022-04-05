PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska village has issued a drinking water notice on Monday after high levels of nitrate were found in a sample.

According to a release posted on the Pender Village Board Facebook page, consumers of the Village of Pender Public Water Supply System were notified on April 4 after a sample collected from the wastewater treatment plant measured nitrate levels at a concentration of 16 milligrams per liter instead of the established standard 10 mg/l on March 31.

The notice began on Monday and is expected to end on April 18. Officials are currently investigating the operational status of the wastewater treatment plant.

The notice stated that parents are advised to not give infants under six months old water, formula, or juice prepared with tap water. Women who are pregnant or nursing are also advised to avoid drinking the water. Water containing nitrate can cause infants to experience shortness of breath, have blue tint on their lips and skin due to lack of oxygen, referred to as “Blue Baby Syndrome”.

Parents are advised to seek immediate medical attention as symptoms can appear rapidly and use bottled water or water filtered to remove nitrate.

Tap water should not be boiled as this can make nitrates more concentrated, according to the notice. Freezing or letting the water set should also be avoided.

Adults and children with specific health concerns are suggested to consult with their doctor.

Pender Public Schools posted the notice on their website and stated they are proceeding as usual and staff can answer some questions.