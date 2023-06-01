SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another summer season of camps and kid-friendly activities is right around the corner.

KCAU 9’s Tim Seaman sat down with Suzanne Bartels with the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation to discuss some upcoming summer camp opportunities for kids in Sioux City.

One of the camps is called Tennis Shoes on the Tarmac, a one-day camp for third through fifth graders. Students will learn about the history of flight and rocketry, flight dynamics, and even craft their own airplanes.

Another camp opportunity being offered for 6th through 12th graders is Junior Pilot. This is a two-day camp that will cover things such as flight basics, cross-country plotting, communication, and airport operations. Campers will also have the opportunity to take a ride in a Cessna 172 Skyhawk.

Get the full details by watching the interview above.