SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A list of candidates for an anticipated vacancy on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors was revealed on Wednesday.

According to an email sent by Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, eight people have asked to be considered for the seat on the board of supervisors that is due to be vacated by Supervisor Rocky DeWitt. DeWitt will have to resign his seat in order to serve in the Iowa State Senate early next year.

In November DeWitt, a republican, defeated democrat Jackie Smith in an open race for the state senate.

Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew, a republican, was originally nominated as a possible candidate for the position by Gill but withdrew his name from candidacy not long after citing personal reasons.

The list of supervisor candidates is as follows:

Name Party City Barbara Sloniker Republican Sioux City Angela Kayl No Party Lawton John Van Eldik Republican Lawton Willard McNaughton Republican Lawton Mark Nelson Republican Correctionville Charles Clark No Party Lawton Nathan Heilman Republican Correctionville Jeanette Beekman Republican Pierson

A commission made up of the Woodbury County Attorney, Treasurer and Auditor will meet to fill the vacancy after DeWitt officially resigns his seat. When DeWitt will resign is currently unknown but his resignation will have to come before the Iowa Legislature convenes on January 9.