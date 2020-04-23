Here For Good Siouxland campaign helps support small businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local screen printing company has found a creative way to help support local businesses through the sales of t-shirts. The Here For Good Siouxland campaign has already raised over $2,000 for businesses.

With weddings, graduations, and RAGBRAI being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, businesses around Siouxland are feeling a financial ripple effect.

“We’re down about a $100,000 in revenue, so we’re trying to make it up by going out more and just getting creative on how we can generate more revenue to make up for those events,” said Heartland Coffee & Nosh owner Stacy Orndorff.

A new way for people to support businesses like Heartland Coffee & Nosh is here, thanks to a South Sioux City screen printing businesses, Americana Screen Printing.

“It’s really simple. You’re going to choose the business you want to support, and you’re going to pay $20 for the shirt. $10 go directly to that business you choose to support and the other $10 goes towards the cost of the shirt and helping keep our shop going,” said Terry Jones, the owner of

Americana Screen Printing.

It may sound like a little but it can go a long way for businesses that are struggling through this pandemic.

“It could be the difference between hiring another person or paying our bills for the month, paying off debt. We still have a lot of money wrapped up, and if we can’t get out there, it’s going to be a problem,” said Orndorff.

Jones said he has set a goal to raise $20,000 for those businesses’ participation in the Here for Good Siouxland Campaign now through May 19.

“You get to support the business that we love here in Siouxland, and you get to help keep us going and I think on the other side we will get through,” said Jones.

“We just really count on the community and our fan base so that we can keep going after this,” said Orndorff

Click here to support the Here For Good Siouxland campaign.