SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The funk-rock band Here Come The Mummies will be taking the Anthem stage this September.

While it may be a bit early for Halloween, on September 2, the band of funk-rock Egyptian Mummies from more than 5000 years ago will be in Sioux City, a release from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino said.

The eight-member band has been a direct supporter of greats such as Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick. They’ve also been regular guests on shows such as The Bob and Tom Show.

“HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft, and unrelenting live show will bend your brain, and melt your face. Get ready! Here Come The Mummies,” the Hard Rock said in a release.

Tickets for HCTM go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or in person at the Rock Shop. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend shows inside Anthem.