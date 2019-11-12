Help the Food Bank of Siouxland with Pack the Pickup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is right around the corner and that means its also the season of giving.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is partnering with Rick Collins Toyota for the 3rd annual Pack the Pickup event.

Until Thanksgiving, Rick Collins Toyota in Singing Hills is displaying a pickup where people can drop off food items that will go to the Food Bank. They are also donating up to $50 for every vehicle sold.

They hope to donate three pickups full of donations and $5,000 to the Food Bank.

As to what donations they are looking for, people can drop off canned goods, macaroni and cheese, cereal, and other basic supplies

According to the 2019 map the meal gap study conducted by our national network of food banks, feeding america, there are 25,380 food insecure individuals in our 11 county service area, including 10,780 food insecure children.

Linda Scheid of the Food Bank of Siouxland was in the KCAU 9 studio to talk more about the event.