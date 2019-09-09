Help Sioux City kids by going out to eat Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a way to help kids in Sioux City, and it’s as simple as going out to eat.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is hosting their first annual Dine Out for Education.

To help all you have to do is eat out at a participating restaurant, and 10% of the day’s sales will be donated to the foundation. The money will then be used to help pay down delinquent lunch accounts, and give funding to other issues facing students.

“The local restaurants were the first ones to come on board,” Kari Treinen with Sioux City Public Schools Foundation said. “And of course, they see that immediate impact of feeding our community, and we have so many kids that deal with food insecurity at home that having this ability to pay off those delinquent school lunch accounts and support quality education for our students in the Siouxland area.”

The restaurants that are participating are: