HELP NEEDED: Siouxland hit hard by national worker shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An employee shortage is being felt around the world right now, and businesses in Sioux City are following that trend.

With workers leaving their jobs at a record pace, Siouxland businesses are getting creative with ways to keep people from walking out.

“Right now, I mean, everybody needs people. I would bet you that 99% of companies in town need people, and some of them, a lot,” Jim Stein with Advanced Services Inc. said.

Nationwide, nearly 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August alone. Retail and food and beverage services saw the biggest decline. Locally, there is no question businesses are feeling the effects.

“Almost every restaurant I know of on this street is looking for help,” Stephen Lundberg with Antiques on 4th said.

Some are even referring to this time as “the great resignation.”

Several Siouxland businesses have been cutting or planning to cut their operating hours as a result, with just a few being Milwaukee Weiner and Robles Taqueria.

Stein says there are multiple reasons for the shortage.

“A big part of it is we were short before COVID-19. Then when COVID-19 hit, it almost made it easier in some ways because a lot of companies stopped hiring for a while,” he said.

Additionally, various incentives are being offered by employers to combat the drop in applications.

“A lot of different companies that are doing different things, trying to incentivize people to come in,” Stein said. “We’re seeing sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses, we’re seeing a lot of wages go up. You know, we’ve got multiple companies now that hire at $20 an hour.”

He added that since there are so many factors contributing to the shortage, it’s unclear when exactly things will get better. As for now he just hopes more people go out and apply.