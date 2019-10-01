Help kids by eating at Pancake Days fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lions Club will be hosting their annual Pancake Days fundraiser in the coming weekend.

The event will take place at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 4. On Saturday, October 5, it will go from 7 a.m. to Noon.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Kids 2-years-old and younger get in free.

The money from the event will help support a free eye screening for Siouxland children.

Lee Chamberlain from the Sioux City Lion’s Club was in the KCAU 9 Studio to talk more about the event.