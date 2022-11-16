SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, bagging all waste and recycling materials makes pick-up days run more efficiently and prevents damage.

The release specified that there have been reports of frozen leaves that have been left in residential trash carts that can get stuck.

When a collection contractor needs to shake the cart to release the contents, there is a risk of damage to the cart. Bagging all items in trash bins helps to avoid things getting stuck at the bottom.

Call Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 to find out when your collection day is, request a recycling container, report a damaged or missing garbage or recycling container, or report a missed garbage collection.

Call Environmental Services at 712-279-6222 for help with the proper disposal of items, to report illegal dumping, to report a stormwater concert, or get answers to recycling questions.