SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Former professional football players are rare houseguests, but Sioux City students got the chance to give one a sneak peek at future homes Wednesday.

2001 Heisman trophy winner and former Nebraska Cornhusker Eric Crouch toured two student-made homes Wednesday morning.

The houses were built by juniors and seniors in the construction trades program of the Sioux City Career Academy. The program allows high school students to earn college credit and gain skills to help them in their future careers.

Crouch has been an advocate for the Sioux City Public School Foundation for the past three years, and was excited to see what the students in the trades program have learned.

“It’s just cool to actually talk about juniors and seniors in high school,” Crouch said. “Looking back here and seeing that they built both these houses, and that’s really cool for them to be able to walk by someday and say ‘Hey, I built that.’”

One of the homes is set to be located on Bryant Street in Riverside once completed. The other house will be on the market in the near future.