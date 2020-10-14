Heelan students to wear green Friday to honor graduate killed in crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan High School students and faculty will wear lime green at school Friday in honor of Isaac Roerig, a 2020 graduate who died unexpectedly last Friday in a traffic incident in Cedar Falls.

Hundreds of t-shirts honoring the Heelan graduate have been ordered to raise funds for a scholarship to Heelan. In addition, neon green glasses will be distributed for a freewill donation at the outdoor memorial service Sunday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Bishop Heelan High School Chaplain Fr. Shane Deman will lead the service. Several of Roerig’s former teachers, classmates, and parish pastor will speak. All are welcome and must bring chairs and wear face masks.

The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page for Bishop Heelan Catholic High School for those unable to attend.

Roerig was a 2020 Bishop Heelan graduate and was a starting his freshman year at the University of Northern Iowa.

