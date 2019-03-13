Heavy rain today, storms possible

The heaviest rain is expected to move through today, and with quite a bit of instability, we are likely going to hear a few rumbles of thunder in some spots in Siouxland today.

Around 1-2 inches of rain could fall in some spots today, especially where the thunderstorms end up moving through. Some spots could see an isolated 3 inches of rain even!

This is the reason flood watches are in effect throughout pretty much all of Siouxland. The flood watches extend through Thursday at 7pm. By that time, most of the precipitation will have moved out.

Tomorrow we are looking out for a transition from rain to snow in the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the morning hours, and when we make the switch to snow, most of the system will have already passed through.

Because of this, we are only expecting around an inch or less of a wet snow to fall. This will likely melt on impact, but some slush on the roadways could form. Overall a very similar situation to what we just dealt with last Saturday.

The winds will also pick up tomorrow. Winds will start blowing at around 15mph, but by the afternoon, they will jump to around 25-35mph and we could even see some winds gusting up to 50mph!

If temperatures were much cooler than what we have been seeing, this could have been the next blizzard, but with such warm conditions out there, this will likely not cause many issues on the roadways tomorrow.

Why is this storm so strong? Well it underwent a process yesterday called ‘bombogenesis’. This means the low pressure system rapidly intensified in a small period of time. The pressure at the center of the system was so low at a point, where it actually mocked a category 2 hurricane in terms of pressure.

This is why we are expecting strong wind speeds Thursday, but it is also why we are seeing such a large amount of precipitation.

Once the storm leaves us here on Thursday afternoon, we will clear things out, and there is nowhere to go but up from here.

Sunshine returns Friday through much of next week, as temperatures also bounce up to the 40’s and even the 50’s again!

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News