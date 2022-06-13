SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — A heat advisory is in effect for most all of Siouxland.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Sunday afternoon as temperatures were forecast to hit the high 90s and heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.

The NWS said the advisory is in effect Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. as heat index values are supposed to be between 100 and 107 degrees.

Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

To prevent any heat illnesses, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. You may want to check on relatives and neighbors. Also, don’t leave kids or pets unattended in vehicle.

If you have to work or spend time outside, the NWS recommends wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include dizziness, confusion, weakness, and heavy sweating.