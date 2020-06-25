Heartland’s annual Golf Scrambler taking place Saturday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Heartland Counseling’s 7th annual Golf Scrambler event is scheduled to take place Saturday.

The purpose of this annual event is to help families dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues while raising awareness of the importance of ending the stigma.

Due to the recent pandemic, many people have had to make adjustments to their everyday lives, and Heartland Counseling Services said they know that some people are struggling now more than ever.

Heartland said they work daily to provide hope and change to those who are struggling during this pandemic and in everyday life. They say that by supporting this event, participants and donors are changing lives and healing hearts all around Siouxland.

Those who participate will get to enjoy 18 holes of golf, lunch, and games followed by dinner and awards. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place in three flights, as well as hole-in-one and multiple pin prizes.

There is a total of 34 teams participating in this years event, including Gold Team Sponsors.

Check-in for the event starts at 9 a.m. at Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

