Heartland Counseling Services provides food, necessities to participants

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Employees and customers at F&M Bank’s locations in Sioux City and South Sioux City have come together to collect food and necessities for The Life Center at Heartland Counseling Services.

The donations came in just in time for the Life Center participants prepared for the holidays.

“Giving is not just about making a donation, it’s about making a difference, which is exactly what Heartland’s Life Center does for the Siouxland Community. We are lucky to have some such a great organization in our area,” F&M Bank’s Market President Gail Curry said in a recent press release.

The Life Center is a licensed day rehabilitation center that serves adults struggling with mental health substance abuse issues.

Participants visit The Life Center Monday through Saturday for numerous reasons like a family-style lunch, to do their laundry, take a shower, participate in therapies, nutrition classes, coping skill groups, and more.

The Life Center is a safe place where clients come for support and to learn about successful community living to minimize hospitalizations and homelessness.

“For many, The Life Center is the only ‘family’ left for clients to turn to, to lean on, and to be their support system as they re-learn how to live with their diagnosis. The Life Center is a life-line to the participants and support from the community is a life-line for Heartland to keep this free program thriving,” Jennifer Jackson, Heartland Counseling Services’ Executive Director said.

HeartlandCounseling Services provides quality mental health and substance abuse services to the Siouxland community.

A nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, Heartland’s motto is: “Changing lives. Healing hearts. One day at a time!”

To learn more about the many services and programs provided by Heartland Counseling Services or to find out how you can help, you can contact the Director of Development, Jennifer Hart, by calling 402-494-3337 ext. 11, or by emailing Heartland at hart@heartlandcounselingservices.com.