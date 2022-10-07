SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This week is Mental Health Awareness Week.

Jennifer Jackson, the executive director at the Heartland Counseling Services in South Sioux City was in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk about what families can do.

Jackson said that serves eight school districts providing mental health therapy and youth peer support. They also have done substance abuse prevention in schools for the last eight years.

She added that partners with Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling to offer gambling addiction services. Some gambling addiction services are free through the commission.

Jackson also shared that the organization is expanding and will be getting a new building. She added that they have hired 18 new positions in the last 18 months.

“I think the stigma of mental health has reduced, and people are seeking help, so we are doubling up on offices to survive in the meantime,” Jackson said.

She added that they hope to be in the new building at the start of the new year.