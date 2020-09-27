Heartland Counseling Services brings awareness to mental health with fair

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Amidst the pandemic, Heartland Counseling Services raised awareness for mental health in South Sioux City.

Heartland held their annual walk and vendor fair to raise awareness in the community and to help those in need of services find the strength they need to get through life.

Vendors and walkers from all over Siouxland came out to support Heartland. Organizers said mental healthcare is for everyone.

“It’s being able to turn to someone. Some of us have our family support system, but there are times when we are not comfortable opening up to them. So, that’s when you call,” said Director of Development Jennifer Hart.

The event was made possible from donations from Tyson Fresh Meats and other Siouxland businesses.