Heartland Counseling Services announces potential contacts information breach

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. said on Thursday that the protected health information of more than 500 contacts was potentially compromised.

They said in a statement that a breach happened on May 19 as a result of the use of electronic mail communication made to the contacts of Heartland Counseling Services.

The breach revealed that when contacts of Heartland Counseling received emails on which other recipients’ email addresses and names were visible.

Heartling Counseling Services said no information in regards to other identifying information or related to visits or care was compromised. In addition, no financial information was affected.

“Immediately upon learning of the breach the same day of its occurrence, Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. took corrective action to retract the communications using technology. In addition, the Corporate Compliance Officer investigated and additional training on HIPAA and communications was immediately undertaken.” From Heartland Counseling Services, Inc.

Officials said the clients of Heartland who may have been affected were informed. The breach has potentially affected clients and contacts of Heartland Counseling Services who were current contacts as of May 19.

Heartland adds the information that had been shared was limited to names and email addresses.

If you or a person has any questions or concerns, they’re encouraged to call Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. Executive Director Jennifer Jackson at 402-494-3337.

