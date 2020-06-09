Hearing scheduled for Sioux City woman charged with attempted murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 16 at 9 a.m. for a Sioux City woman that shot her adult son, according to authorities.

Georgia Grau, 56, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, and going armed with intent.

Court documents said on Friday at about 6:54 p.m., Grau was at her residence, 5614 Hayworth Avenue, in Sioux City that she lives with her husband and adult son, Thomas Grau.

Officials reported that she went into her bedroom and retrieved a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.

Grau went to her son’s bedroom with the gun, opened the door, shot him in the abdomen, and then stepped out of the room momentarily.

She went back into the bedroom and shot him again, hitting him in the upper arm area.

According to court documents, she said that she shot her son during her post-Miranda interview with officials and that there’s been a history of domestic violence and disturbances between Grau and her son.

Grau is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Latest Stories