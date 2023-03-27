CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The hearing for dismissing the charges against Carrie Jones, the woman accused of involvement in the Laurel, Nebraska quadruple homicide, was held Monday morning.

In court, Jones and her attorney entered in additional exhibits alleging she did not aid her husband, Jason Jones, in the death of the Twifords and Michele Ebeling.

The judge also set a deadline in April for files in her plea and continued her arraignment until May 22.

Carrie Jones is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony.