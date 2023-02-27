HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A judge has ordered a delay for the Monday hearing for dismissing the charges against a woman accused of partaking in a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

Carrie Jones, 43, was set to appear in Cedar County District Court Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. for a plea in abatement, asking the court to dismiss all charges against her. She was also set to have an arraignment at the same hearing. Her lawyer asked Friday to continue the hearing to allow more time for a copy of testimony from the February 15 preliminary hearing. The defense had asked for a copy of the testimony after filing for Carrie Jones’ charges dismissed, arguing the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence Carrie Jones actually committed the crimes she is charged with. Carrie Jones’ defense also asked for a copy of the testimony heard on the February 15 preliminary hearing.

The judge granted the delay for the hearing, scheduling it for the morning of March 27.

At the February 15 preliminary hearing, Nebraska State Patrol investigators testified that Carrie Jones had actually seen her husband leaving one of the residences, as well as possibly had gotten rid of the clothes he was wearing the night of the murders after giving him first aid. Investigators also added a possible motive as to why Jason Jones killed Gene Twiford, saying Carrie Jones told them that Gene Twiford allegedly sexually harassed her.

Carrie Jones is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony. She was arrested in connection to the Aug. 4, 2021, quadruple homicide in Laurel, of which her husband Jason Jones, 42, is accused of killing four people and then lighting the two homes on fire.