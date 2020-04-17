Healthcare workers and patients receive positive messages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health care workers are on the front lines during this pandemic and protecting themselves and our community from COVID-19. Now, to show some appreciation, students at UnityPoint St. Luke’s College pulled out a few paintbrushes.

“I’m worried about keeping the patients safe but also keeping my family safe and worrying about what I might bring home to them because my kids are little,” said Sonya Hiserote, MSN,RN with St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center.

Hiserote is a nurse at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s. After a long shift, positive messages help put a smile on her face.

“It’s supportive, encouraging and shows that people do care and that they do appreciate our efforts as nurses and healthcare professionals,” said Hiserote.

Students, staff, and faculty at St. Luke’s College painted colorful messages for healthcare workers and patients.

“So individuals are doing messages of support for our grads, to our respiratory therapist, radiology technicians as well as nurses,” said Sierra Matthews, the admissions coordinator at St. Luke’s College.

“Radiology radiates positive through COVID and then just like a lot of colors and everything just so it’s bright and happy. We think its important to radiate positivity through this difficult and weird time,” said Cheyenne Wilcke, a radiology student at St. Luke’s.

It’s another opportunity through artwork to encourage the public to continue to practice CDC guidelines and wear face masks.

“I would say continue to follow guidelines as we are hoping to get out of this as soon as we can. We know it’s a tough time for everyone, and we are trying to provide safety for everyone,” said Matthews.

“Thankful for the community, my coworkers, students, our administration for just being supportive and encouraging and uplift and just giving us hope in this dreary time,” said Hiserote.