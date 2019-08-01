Healthcare Team Ready for Action

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We’re just a few weeks away from the start of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. While organizers and hosts are gearing up, there is a special group preparing for the event. Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish has the story.

The Little League Worlds Series brings in thousands of people from across the country each year. Some playing in the tournament, and others coming to watch.

But with that many people in one place there comes the risk of accidents.

“I think in that place, everybody is playing games and you never know you might get hurt, you might break your feet your ankle,” said Reshma Sherpa, Physician Assistant Student/Penn College

But, no worries – a group of talented students will be on the scene with their medical bags handy.

Seven students in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Emergency Medical Services and Paramedic program are joining 25 other students in its physician Assistant program, to be part of the health care team at the little league world series.

“Just making sure everyone’s having a good time staying safe and if anybody needs our assistance we’ll be there for them,” noted Nick Dwyer, Paramedic Student

Students in the college’s Paramedic majors will stand by in the stadiums ready to provide emergency needs for the fans, under the guidance of certified professionals from Susquehanna Regional Medical Services.

“I think it’s good we’re there if something happens were close by no one has to wait long times for us to help them,” added Dwyer.

While they’re doing that, the Physician Assistant students will be on-site as well as staffing the infirmary at Dr. Greighton J. Hale International Grove, where the 16 participating little league teams are housed.

“This is my first time at little league but I’m really excited and looking forward to seeing it and you know to work with the doctors the medical team over there and to get some experience,” noted Sherpa.

It’s a win-win for both the players and students.

“It’s going to help me a lot because we don’t always get pediatric calls out in the field so it will prepare us for when I am out in the field and I have that type of call I’ll be more comfortable knowing I’ve had experience around the kiddos,” noted Carly Stahl, Paramedic Student, Penn College