SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With changing weather in the forecast, including much colder temperatures, health workers are reminding Siouxlanders that the cold and flu season is rapidly approaching.

Doctors are urging residents to get their yearly flu vaccination now and don’t wait. An updated COVID-19 vaccine also should be under consideration, according to doctors. The 2 vaccines can be given at the same time.

MercyOne Doctor David Ensz states that the COVID-19 vaccine is becoming a yearly vaccination that won’t have to be updated as often.

“Right now the recommendations from the CDC are this is the COVID vaccine right now there is no further indication for any future ones although it’s kind of turning into an annual flu don’t be surprised if maybe next fall you see this is the current vaccine you are going to need this fall,” said Ensz.

Dr. Ensz states adults would only need one shot with the current vaccine; however, kids between six months to four years old may need to get a second booster shot of the current vaccine.