Health officials say three of four Woodbury County COVID-19 cases recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has announced that three of the four positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County have recovered.

SDHD said as of Tuesday morning, that 143 tests have been conducted on Woodbury County residents. The number includes only tests that are complete and have been reported to SDHD with a positive or negative result. It doesn’t include any pending tests. Siouxland District Health Department will start to include some of this information on their website.

Health officials said the COVID-19 testing is performed at the state public health laboratory and also can be done at many private laboratories. SDHD said when the private laboratories began doing the COVID-19 testing, they were originally required to only report positive tests. Because of this, there wasn’t a way to track the total number of tests that had been completed and the accurate numbers were not available.

Earlier in March, Gov. Reynolds mandated that both the positive and negative results were to be reported. Health officials said since then the private labs have slowly begun to report the negative results in addition to the positive cases.

Officials said that as testing increases, they expect the number of confirmed cases to also increase. Also, medical workers will continue to prioritize which patients need to be seen and tested while trying to conserve necessary medical supplies.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.