Health officials report one new case of COVID-19 in Dixon County

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has confirmed one new case of COVID-19in Dixon County.

The case is a man in his 60s who lives in the county.

NNPHD said the investigation has started to finding the close contacts to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken and the source of the infection is still being determined.

The health department reports as of Monday night, that 272 COVID-19 tests were performed with 216 of them negative and 30 tests currently pending results.

NNPHD has a total of 26 positive cases in its health district in the following counties: