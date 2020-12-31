Health officials remind Siouxlanders to follow guidelines on New Year’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As most Siouxland counties are seeing positivity rates of COVID-19 decrease, health officials warn that getting complacent could make the new year difficult.

Kevin Grieme with Siouxland District Health said he attributes some of the decline in numbers to the holidays and less access to testing. He said it’s also proof that people are being proactive of how they are responding to COVID.

Grieme said positivity rates have gone down, but reminds Siouxlanders to continue to be diligent and not ease up, especially ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“Plan accordingly and have an option A, B, and C. That if you would happen to go somewhere and it’s crowded or there’s people waiting in line, don’t stand in that crowd, move on to some other location. If they take those sorts of precautions, we can continue this positive trend,” said Grieme.

Grieme said it’s important that if people do go out for New Year’s Eve, they should follow guidelines bars and restaurants have in place.