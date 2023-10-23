SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The most haunted day of the year is nearly here! As the holiday approaches, it’s important to think about how to keep your ghouls and goblins safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Everyone who’ll be out on the 31st should be taking extra care to watch out for kiddos crossing the streets. For parents, costumes should allow for easy movement, to avoid trips and falls. While candy will be a priority for most trick-or-treaters, it’s important to make sure kids don’t over-eat.

“So parents should always inspect any candy and treats that they get, especially homemade. You know not to say that it’s always going to be something to worry about but at least inspect it, especially homemade things.” Doctor Steven Joyce with MercyOne Siouxland said.

Additionally, keep your kids visible. Dr. Joyce states that trick-or-treaters should have something reflective on them so cars can see them after the sun goes down.

Kids should also have flashlights to help them see better while out walking.