Health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – On Thursday evening, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) was made aware of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 both coming from employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison.
The health department said at this time there are a total of six confirmed cases of the virus that are stemming from employees at the plant.
ELVPHD mentions that an additional 30+ COVID-19 tests are pending as of Sunday night from Tyson Foods employees or direct household contacts of those who work at the plant.
Before the evening of April 15, the health department was notified of the statewide initiative to increase the coronavirus testing in the area and were advised that a mass testing event was to be offered in the ELVPHD district for up to 100 patrons in coordination with the DHHS, Nebraska Public Health Lab, and military personnel.
The health department said they made the decision to earmark the majority of the 100 tests for the Tyson employees and/or household members of those employees after learning of the positive COVID-19 tests for those working at the Tyson plant in Madison.
They also mention that initially the support was achieved from both the corporate and local Tyson leaders.
On Friday evening, the ELVPHD said it was informed in writing from Vice President of Tyson Foods in Arkansas that upon further reflection, the company was declining to provide the names of any of its team members as requested by the health department.
Health officials mention that notice stated that Tyson didn’t see that providing information on the team members to the ELVPHD was necessary, as the company believed that the testing should be reserved for other groups stating that they had not identified symptomatic Tyson Foods team members who had not been tested for COVID-19.
The health department said through public advertising, the screening event scheduled was filled on Friday evening.
Health officials also said of those Tyson employees that requested a test through the public scheduling solicitation, the majority of those were reporting symptoms in conjunction with their request to be tested.
ELVPHD mentions that they made several recommendations in writing to Tyson Foods on Friday, reiterating that with the utmost attention to stopping the spread and exposure of COVID-19 in the plant now could procure immense gain in control of the outbreak in the days and week ahead.
The health department said Tyson was asked to immediately begin the following:
- Excuse from work the high risk exposures immediately without punishment or retaliation towards the affected employee(s);
a. Employees reporting illness must be excused per the Directed Health Measures which include two weeks of quarantine;
b. Symptoms must be screened at the point of entry each day for each employee. Somebody in management or nursing should oversee this for each employee. Anyone with fever OR cough OR sore throat must be excused from work immediately. This must be communicated to the employees that a worker will be sent home, no exception, regardless of his/her carpooling arrangements. We also ordered a supervised mid-day symptoms screen of all employees to promptly identify anyone that should develop symptoms midday.
- Increase measures to prevent spread and exposure in the lunchroom, cafeteria, breakrooms, and/or locker rooms. This included not gatherings in groups in these areas of the plant, and discontinue practices of buffet lines, shared serving utensils or condiments, and disallowing refillable cups and mugs;
- Discontinue the practice of shared helmets, headsets, business radios, water fountains, etc.;
- Disinfecting as a priority, and it is one that will likely require more manpower and resources. Hourly disinfection of door handles, vending buttons, bathrooms, time clock buttons, any spigots or nozzles that employees are touching, handles/levers/knobs/buttons on steering wheels of heavy machinery. Although every example could not be provided, plant leaders were encouraged to walk through the plant and notice what is being touched repeatedly, as well as items that a large number of employee touch, such as bathroom stalls, toliet flushers, soap dispenser buttons, push buttons for air dryers should have hourly wipe down. More often is even better.
- Mask–all employees mask at all times while in the plant until further notice–this includes in common areas and must include covering of the nose and mouth for all employees. Tyson was asked to creatively think of a way to have employees eat their meals and continue operation without congregating unmasked. This includes carpooling. Those carpooling should be encouraged to commute in mask.