Health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – On Thursday evening, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) was made aware of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 both coming from employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison.

The health department said at this time there are a total of six confirmed cases of the virus that are stemming from employees at the plant.

ELVPHD mentions that an additional 30+ COVID-19 tests are pending as of Sunday night from Tyson Foods employees or direct household contacts of those who work at the plant.

Before the evening of April 15, the health department was notified of the statewide initiative to increase the coronavirus testing in the area and were advised that a mass testing event was to be offered in the ELVPHD district for up to 100 patrons in coordination with the DHHS, Nebraska Public Health Lab, and military personnel.

The health department said they made the decision to earmark the majority of the 100 tests for the Tyson employees and/or household members of those employees after learning of the positive COVID-19 tests for those working at the Tyson plant in Madison.

They also mention that initially the support was achieved from both the corporate and local Tyson leaders.

On Friday evening, the ELVPHD said it was informed in writing from Vice President of Tyson Foods in Arkansas that upon further reflection, the company was declining to provide the names of any of its team members as requested by the health department.

Health officials mention that notice stated that Tyson didn’t see that providing information on the team members to the ELVPHD was necessary, as the company believed that the testing should be reserved for other groups stating that they had not identified symptomatic Tyson Foods team members who had not been tested for COVID-19.

The health department said through public advertising, the screening event scheduled was filled on Friday evening.

Health officials also said of those Tyson employees that requested a test through the public scheduling solicitation, the majority of those were reporting symptoms in conjunction with their request to be tested.

ELVPHD mentions that they made several recommendations in writing to Tyson Foods on Friday, reiterating that with the utmost attention to stopping the spread and exposure of COVID-19 in the plant now could procure immense gain in control of the outbreak in the days and week ahead.

The health department said Tyson was asked to immediately begin the following: