Health officials discuss plans to distribute vaccinations in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County’s first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is only days away.

Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department and Dakota County Health held a joint press conference to discuss their plans.

Woodbury County is expected to receive its first round of the Pfizer vaccine in the next few days.

In that first round, 1,950 doses of the vaccine will be available to frontline medical professionals.

There are more than 4,000 healthcare workers in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health Director Kevin Grieme said they will be prioritized.

“First and foremost, we’re looking at getting those doses to those healthcare workers that are probably in the higher risk categories of the work that they do. Our physicians, our nurses, and other staff that work within the emergency rooms and also are treated, COVID patients that have been admitted to the hospital. We understand and recognize that those individuals probably pay the highest price related risk to acquiring COVID themselves,” Grieme said.

Grieme said once the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is approved for emergency use, Siouxland District Health will receive an additional 400 doses.

Those vaccines are expected around December 21 and will be given to EMT and EMS workers.

Whatever is left will go to unvaccinated healthcare workers.

Long-term care facilities will receive their vaccines directly from pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.

“In Woodbury County, almost all of our long-term care facilities are linked in with the pharmacy network. What this means is we do not have to utilize any of the 1,950 doses for the long-term care facilities because they will be receiving that directly from the pharmacies,” Grieme added

Grieme said long-term care facilities could receive their first round of doses by the end of this month.

The second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to rollout in 20 days.

Across the river, Dakota County, will not receive any of the first-round vaccines. They’ll go to other parts of Nebraska.

Natasha Ritchison, the director of Dakota County Health, said, at the moment, it can’t support ultra-cold storage and there’s no Nebraska hospital in the jurisdiction

Ritchison said when they do receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine the county will initiate phase one.

“For the state of Nebraska, the phase one category is as follows: Phase one, our healthcare personnel, this includes hospitals, home health, pharmacy, EMS outpatient, public and public health and long-term care facilities and staff,” Ritchison said.

Ritchison said the next phase to receive the Pfizer vaccine will be 1B, which will include employees of correctional facilities, food & agriculture, and those working in education.

