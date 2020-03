SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department confirms the fourth case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County on Saturday.

The case is a female between the ages of 18 to 40 years old with a travel history that’s consistent with COVID-19 risk.

The health department said she’s self-isolating at home.

SDHD said no other information will be released at this time.

In Iowa, there are 299 positive cases of COVID-19 with three deaths.