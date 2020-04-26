Health officials confirmed 58 total cases of COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has confirmed 58 total cases of COVID-19 from the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE.

The health department said that there are an additional 81 tests that are pending in the district that covers Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties.

Health officials mention that the number of those from the employees is unknown at this time.

ELVPHD said there are 83 total cases of the virus in their health district.

That’s up from Friday’s 74 total case number and 18 more from last week.