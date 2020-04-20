Health officials confirm two more cases of COVID-19 from the outbreak at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE, brings total to eight

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has announced two more cases of COVID-19 from the outbreak at a Tyson Foods plant in Madison.

The total number of confirmed cases that are stemming from the plant is eight.

ELVPHD said additional tests are still pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

The health department mentioned that more information will be released on Tuesday after the majority of the pending results are received and the upcoming interviews are conducted.

ELVPHD said that local Tyson Foods plant management met with them on Monday.

The health department also said that they are “confident in the progress that was achieved.”