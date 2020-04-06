Fourth virus case in Plymouth County confirmed

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health, in conjunction with Floyd Valley Community Health, identified a fourth case of COVID-19 in Plymouth County over the weekend.
The person is a man between the ages of 18 and 40 and is self-isolating at home, according to officials. The source was identified as community spread.
