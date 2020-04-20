Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Cherokee Regional Medical Center has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Cherokee County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 who’s self-isolating at home.

“While this is Cherokee County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said ­­­Lynn Ivarson Cherokee Regional Medical Center Public Health Manager.

Health officials said that those actions include:

  • Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
  • Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
  • Staying home when ill.

