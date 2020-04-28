Health officials confirm 74 total cases of COVID-19 from Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) announced 16 more cases of COVID-19 from the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE.

The Tyson plant has a total of 74 confirmed cases of the virus.

On Sunday, the plant had 58 total cases of COVID-19.

ELVPHD said that its health district has 109 total cases of the coronavirus.

That’s up from the 83 total cases that was reported in the health district on Sunday.

For more information on the four counties that ELVPHD covers that have a total of 109 COVID-19 cases, see the Facebook post below.