Health officials confirm 29 total COVID-19 cases at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) is continuing to investigate an outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE that has a total of 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 stemmed from its employees.

The health department said there are an additional 56 COVID-19 tests pending in the health district and it’s unknown at this time whether any of them are those of Tyson employees.

ELVPHD mentions it continues to lead the investigation of these cases in partnership with Tyson.

They also said that internal plant containment and safe, continued operations continue to be the goal of both the health department and Tyson.

Health officials said they sent quarantine directive to the company to be used for all symptomatic workers and contacts of those employees per Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures.

The health department mentions that this includes a mandatory minimum two-week quarantine for anyone inside or outside of the plant who’s experiencing a symptom or a group of symptoms consistent with COVID-19 that include a cough, fever, or a sore throat.

ELVPHD said the plant has implemented a “no outside visitor” policy due to the expanding outbreak inside of the facility and it was mutually decided that the scheduled site visit be lowered to only one person from Nebraska Medicine.

Health officials mention that plans are currently underway to continue testing the Tyson employees in the days ahead.

