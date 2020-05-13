Health officials confirm 212 positive cases of COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KCAU) – Tyson Foods and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) announced the results of the facility-wide testing for COVID-19 at its plant in Madison, Nebraska, where limited production has resumed after a temporary stop for deep cleaning and sanitization on Tuesday.

The company said out of the 1,467 team members and contractors who work at the facility, 212 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials reported the total number of people that tested positive comprises of 112 identified through mass testing and 100 people identified through local healthcare providers.

Out of those tested during the mass testing event, 74 individuals didn’t show any symptoms of the virus and wouldn’t have been identified.

The company said the team members who tested positive will receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by the CDC and Tyson.

Officials said that most of the people identified by the local healthcare workers are considered to be recovered at this time.

Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we appreciate the collaboration and support of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department as we provided testing and took steps to complement our existing prevention efforts. As we learn more about this virus, we continue to do everything we can to protect our team members and ensure they feel safe and secure when they come to work. We’re proud of our Tyson team members and are supporting them with the most up-to-date information and resources to take care of their health. From Tom Brower, Senior Vice President of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department would like to applaud Tyson on the early identification and containment of positive COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant. Tyson’s careful attention and adherence to internal prevention policies and procedures within the plant, as well as its aggressive testing and containment activities, played a significant role in the low overall infection rate among its team members. said From Gina Uhing, Health Director, ELVPHD

Tyson said as it’s doing in Madison, it will disclose verified test results at other plants to the health and government officials, team members, and stakeholders as they become available as a part of its efforts to help the affected communities where it operates better understand COVID-19 and the protective measures that can be taken to help stop the spread.

The mass testing at the Madison facility happened from May 1 through May 4 while the plant was temporarily inactive for deep cleaning and sanitization and to allow time for the testing results to be received.

The company mentions its team members at the Madison plant will have acces to daily clinical symptoms screenings, nurse pracitioners, and enhanced education.

Those programs are in addition to a host of protective steps it has put in place that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA gudiance for stopping the coronavirus.

They include the following:

Temperature checks for all team members before every shift

Providing mandatory protective face masks to all team members

A range of social distancing measures including: physical barriers between workstations and in break rooms



Tyson said it has increased the short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage its team members to stay home when they’re sick.

The company has also doubled its “thank you” pay bonus for its frontline workers.

Team members who can’t come work because of illness or childcare issues related to COVID-19 will continue to qualify.