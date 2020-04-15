Health officials announce third case of COVID-19 in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) has announced the third positive case of COVID-19 for the county on Wednesday afternoon.

The case is a man in his 30s and he’s isolating at home.

DCHD said there is no known community locations of exposure.

Health officials mention that they have started a contact investigation.

They also said all close contacts of those that test positive for the virus will be notified by public health officials and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

DCHD mentions that any more information will be released when the investigations are completed.