Health officials announce one new case of COVID-19 from Tyson plant in Madison, NE, brings total to nine

MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) has announced one new case of COVID-19 from the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE.

ELVPHD said that there are a total of nine confirmed cases that are stemming from employees at the plant.

Health officials mention that there are additional 47 COVID-19 tests pending in the health district.

ELVPHD said it’s unknown at this time whether any of those pending tests are those from any Tyson Foods employees or directed household contacts of those workers.

The health department said they’re continuing to investigate an outbreak of the coronavirus at the facility and is leading the investigation of these cases.

They also mention that the public health authority has extended an invitation to Tyson to participate in this process for the purposes of internal plant containment and safe, continued operations.

ELVPHD said they will to apply the quarantine directives for symptomatic contacts of workers under Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures, as well as the contact tracing of the asymptomatic, exposed contacts inside and outside of work.

As of Monday afternoon, the Tyson Foods plant management has cooperated in the containment process.

Health officials said the next steps outside of the investigation of confirmed include additional testing of symptomatic employees, an in-person site visit at the plant, and dissemination of materials to all employees regarding the measures to minimize the spread and exposure in the community outside of work.